Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 778,195 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

