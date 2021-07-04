Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MIC opened at $38.79 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.16.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

