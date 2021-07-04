Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 551.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 617.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

