Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,619 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $45,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

