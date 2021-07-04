MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.11

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,524,110 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

