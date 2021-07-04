Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

