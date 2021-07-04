Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,062 shares of company stock worth $12,039,296. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

MMI stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.