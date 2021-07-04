Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,336.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NAII opened at $17.00 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.