Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,336.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NAII opened at $17.00 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

