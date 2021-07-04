Mark Stevens Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mark Stevens lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $5,046,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,576.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,428.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.