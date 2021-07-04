Mark Stevens Purchases 10,038 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 65,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 506,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

