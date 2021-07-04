Markston International LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.68. The firm has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

