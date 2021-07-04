Markston International LLC Has $18.68 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Markston International LLC decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Markston International LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after acquiring an additional 54,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 31.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $176.74.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

