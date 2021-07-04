Markston International LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Markston International LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

