Markston International LLC Reduces Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Markston International LLC cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Markston International LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 179,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

