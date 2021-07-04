Markston International LLC Sells 151 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Markston International LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. 2,884,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

