Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

MMLP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 53,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,161. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

