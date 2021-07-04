Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,511,000 after acquiring an additional 231,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

