Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $1,680,320.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

MXIM stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 230,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

