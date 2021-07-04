Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $1,680,320.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.
MXIM stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 230,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
