M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 199 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SAA opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Wednesday. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The company has a market capitalization of £188.28 million and a PE ratio of -154.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

