McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.63. 1,851,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.17. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

