Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,641.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,725. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.90% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDLY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 117,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,328. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

