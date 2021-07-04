Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 538.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

MERC stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $824.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

