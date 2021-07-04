Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

