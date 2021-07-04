Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
