Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Kenneth L. Clayton Sells 4,900 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MXC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.