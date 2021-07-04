Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Kenneth L. Clayton Sells 4,900 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MXC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 5.46.
About Mexco Energy
