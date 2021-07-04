MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE:MIN opened at $3.72 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
