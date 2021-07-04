Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MU. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

