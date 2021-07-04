MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

