Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,803 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SID opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

