Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.