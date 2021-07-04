Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 25,671 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Grupo Supervielle worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of SUPV opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.