Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $259,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

