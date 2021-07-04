Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,683 Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $910.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

