Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,787 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $362,000.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 287,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,165. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

