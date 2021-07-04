Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Cap of $30.24 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.27 or 0.00147039 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $30.24 million and approximately $10,187.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 589,816 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

