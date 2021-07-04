Mizuho Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

