Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 480,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 6.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.24% of Ball worth $66,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

BLL stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.83. 1,055,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.25. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

