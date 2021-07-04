Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 786 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.72. 811,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

