Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $5.47 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. The Boeing comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 15,722,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,900,538. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.72. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

