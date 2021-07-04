Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

