Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Update

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MFON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

