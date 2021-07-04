Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335 ($4.38).

MONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 332.40 ($4.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.70.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

