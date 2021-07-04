Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 737,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

