MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

MonotaRO stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.25.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $434.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MonotaRO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

