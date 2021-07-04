Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €103.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.57 ($119.50).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG opened at €91.58 ($107.74) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €93.36.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.