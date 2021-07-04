Morgan Stanley Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $459.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $454.00 to $459.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $387.20 on Friday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

