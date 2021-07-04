Morgan Stanley Reiterates Hold Rating for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

