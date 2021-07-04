Morgan Stanley Trims THG (LON:THG) Target Price to GBX 860

THG (LON:THG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital raised their target price on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.46. The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

