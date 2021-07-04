Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $$13.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

