Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $$13.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
