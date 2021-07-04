Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 7th (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCADU opened at $10.64 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

In related news, CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCADU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $4,078,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.